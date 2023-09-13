Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 25,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Oracle Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

