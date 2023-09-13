Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $773.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $782.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.