Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,312 shares of company stock worth $12,617,049. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,173.43 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,016.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,754.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

