Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 139,004 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
