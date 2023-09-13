Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 139,004 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.