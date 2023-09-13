Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $267.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

