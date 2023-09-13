Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $215.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day moving average of $187.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $853,547. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.