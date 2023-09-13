Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 348.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

NYSE LYV opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

