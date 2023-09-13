Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 11,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day moving average is $206.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

