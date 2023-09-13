Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 29,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

