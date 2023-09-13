Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 38,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

