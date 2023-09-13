Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $10.50 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 176,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of REXR opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

