Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. 16,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 17,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.82% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

