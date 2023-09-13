Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Shares Down 2%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. 783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.
