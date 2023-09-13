Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Stock Down 4.5 %

ASAN opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

