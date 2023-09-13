Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 113,355 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $229,787,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

