Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.