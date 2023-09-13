Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

FNF opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after buying an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

