Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 13,740 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62.
- On Thursday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $203.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.55.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
