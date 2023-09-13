Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 13,740 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62.

On Thursday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $203.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

