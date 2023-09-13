Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vpe Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

