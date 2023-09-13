Intercontinental Exchange Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,299 put options on the company. This is an increase of 139% compared to the average daily volume of 1,383 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,136 shares of company stock valued at $819,994. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

