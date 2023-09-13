Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $69.10. Approximately 262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.79.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

