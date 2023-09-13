Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $69.10. Approximately 262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.79.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
