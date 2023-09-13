Investors Buy High Volume of Blue Apron Call Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,018 call options.

Blue Apron Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -3.01.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.23 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 378.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Apron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron



Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Featured Stories

