Investors Purchase High Volume of Denison Mines Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,638 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,427 call options.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Denison Mines by 16.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after buying an additional 3,554,195 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 2,811,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $3,398,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

