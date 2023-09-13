Investors Purchase High Volume of Invesco Mortgage Capital Call Options (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 151.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $480.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.67. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.27%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

