iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 4th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

