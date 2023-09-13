iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

