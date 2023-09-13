iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of 516% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,327 call options.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

