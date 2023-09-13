Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Jardine Strategic Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Jardine Strategic Company Profile
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.
