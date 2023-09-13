Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Up 4.8%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,162 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,151 ($14.40). Approximately 518,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 720,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,098 ($13.74).

Jet2 Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 906.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Jet2 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Jet2’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.14%.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

