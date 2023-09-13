JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) vs. SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Financial Review

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

JFrog has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 2 8 0 2.80 SentinelOne 0 17 8 1 2.38

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JFrog and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

JFrog presently has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -26.55% -9.16% -6.59% SentinelOne -74.19% -21.47% -15.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFrog and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $312.53 million 8.62 -$90.18 million ($0.83) -31.87 SentinelOne $524.23 million 9.49 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -12.52

JFrog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SentinelOne. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JFrog beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

