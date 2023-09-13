JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.12). 222,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 192,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.09).

The company has a market cap of £207.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,980.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28,000.00%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

