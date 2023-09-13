KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.