KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 666,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $166,399,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

