KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $424.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $416.71 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

