Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 2.4%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.06 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 79 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingswood in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.16.

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

