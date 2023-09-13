Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 925.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $9,560,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

