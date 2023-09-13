Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.83. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $132.68.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech
Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.