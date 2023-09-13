Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.83. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $132.68.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

View Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.6% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.