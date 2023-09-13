L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) President Edward J. Zoiss Sells 30,000 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $169.10 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

