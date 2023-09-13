Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.74. 9,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 4,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

