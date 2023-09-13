Leerink Partnrs Comments on Bio-Techne Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research note issued on Monday, September 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

TECH opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

