Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $417.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.