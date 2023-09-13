Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $417.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.