Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 114,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.