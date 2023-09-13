LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $242.73 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.