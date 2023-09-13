Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

