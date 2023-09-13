Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

