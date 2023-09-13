MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $81,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZO opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

