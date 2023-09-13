MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of HZO opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
