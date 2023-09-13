Matador Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,135 put options on the company. This is an increase of 196% compared to the average volume of 1,060 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $165,570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 673.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.