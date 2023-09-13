Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 62,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maverix Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,288,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 596,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.