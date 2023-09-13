McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.73 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.84.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

